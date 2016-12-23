Affiliated pvt schools cannot appoint principals all alone: CBSE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday scrapped private affiliated schools’ autonomy in appointing its own principal.

Each aspirant has to appear an exam called Principal Eligibility Test to be conducted by the board.

While the representatives of CBSE and the state government will also have a veto in the selection of the principal.

However these rules will not be applicable to government schools. Those who are principal also have to appear the test.

Earlier the selection committee for selecting a school head comprised the president of the society, chairperson of the managing committee, and a person nominated by committee having experience of the administration of schools.

With the amendment to affiliation by-laws coming into effect the third person will be nominated by the committee in consultation with CBSE. Two more persons one appointed by CBSE and other by the state government will be done.

Their decisions will invariably have concurrence meaning that once a person rejected by both CBSE and state government can never be a principal of a school.