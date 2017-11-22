Adya death: Centre seeks report on overbilling from Fortis Hospital

New Delhi: A day after the incident of the Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, allegedly overcharging the family of a seven-year-old girl who died of dengue, the Centre on Tuesday ordered an enquiry into the case.

According to sources in the Union ministry of health and family, following a nudge from Health Minister J P Nadda, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to the principal secretary of Haryana’s health department asking for a probe and submit a report within two weeks.

“I request you to urgently initiate an enquiry into the whole incident. The details of treatment and the charges levied by the hospital need to be ascertained and expert opinion regarding the reasonability must be taken on the details by the hospital,” she wrote in the letter.

The patient, Adya Singh, had died in the hospital following a 15-day long treatment. Following this, the hospital allegedly forced her father, Jayant Singh, to pay a bill of Rs 16 lakh, which included the cost for items like 800 pairs of gloves and 660 syringes. The incident came to light when Singh shared a post on Facebook, accusing the hospital of negligence.

“Such incidents have an extremely deleterious impact on the faith of the general public in the healthcare system in the country. It is our duty to ensure that quality care and treatment is provided to persons in need, and that it is provided at a fair and affordable price,” read the letter.

Meanwhile, the hospital in a press statement claimed there had been no medical negligence or overcharging towards the care of the child.