Advanced cancer therapy apparatus at Bhubaneswar AIIMS

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine and three high yield radiotherapy equipments for better cancer treatment was inaugurated at the AIIMS here on Friday.

Inaugurating the advanced cancer therapy apparatus Union Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the AIIMS is marching ahead steadily and providing healthcare to the needy. While 40 departments of AIIMS have been opened so far, two more would be made functional soon.

The tree state-of-the-art equipments, High Energy Linear Accelerator (HELA), Low Energy Linear Accelerator (LELA) and CT Simulator, together worth around Rs 30 crore, are capable of all radiotherapy treatments.

The equipments, installed at the Radiotherapy Department, will be operated by a team of professionals headed by Professor Dr Dilip Kumar Parida and Additional Professor Dr Saroj Das Majumdar. A Gamma Camera facility has also been inaugurated.

Nuclear Medicine Faculty in-charge Dr Kanhaiyalal Agrawal said it can also detect spread of cancers in the body. While no State-run organisation here has this facility, the higher version of Gamma Camera- SPECT-CT at AIIMS would provide more accuracy during investigations and the cost for all the investigations is cheaper than private sector, he said.

The Union Minister also inaugurated a newly-built rest area for attendants of 250 patients. Another proposal for construction of night shelter for 540 people by the Nalco is in the final stages.