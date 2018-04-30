Adulterated oil racket busted in Cuttack

Cuttack: A racket dealing with adulteration of mustard oil was busted by Twin City Commissionerate Police late on Sunday at Nuasahi in Khan Nagar area of Cuttack city.

A huge cache of adulated edible oil and large quantities of tins and oil containers was seized from the spot during the raid. Police have detained a person in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Badambadi police conducted raid at the adulteration unit at Nuasahi in Khan Nagar area and busted the illegal factory.

The house from where the factory was being operated has been sealed.

“The accused used to manufacture adulterated mustard oil in the name of different prominent branded companies, including Double Hiran, and supply to market. We have arrested one person from the spot and efforts are on to nab other members of the racket,” a police officer informed.