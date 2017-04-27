Admin clamps section 144 at Delang market, deploys two platoons of force

Puri: The administration today clamped section 144 at Delang in Puri district in view of the prevailing violence between Jagadalpur and Benupada villagers over past dispute. Meanwhile, two platoons of force have also been deployed to get control over the deteriorating law and order situation. Puri SP and Tehsildar also camped at the site.

The tension flared-up after 20 bombs were hurled at a market here following a clash between youths of two groups erupted over some petty issues on Wednesday. However, no casualty or injury was reported over the incident.

As per sources, few youths of Benupada has assaulted Sambit Balabantaray of Jagadalpur on Tuesday. A clash erupted when locals of Jagadalpur attacked a few villagers of Benupada to avenge the assault on Balabantaray youths from both side hurled bombs at each other during the clash.