Adivasi Mela to be held at Exhibition Ground this year

Bhubaneswar: The annual tribal fair, well known as Adivasi Mela, is all set to start off on January 26 but the venue for the fair has been changed to a different location in the state capital this year.

The event, which was held at the Adivasi Ground at Unit-1, will now be organized at the Idcc Exhibition Ground at Unit-3.

Odisha Government on Wednesday announced shifting of the venue for the fair. The event which is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 9 pm will begin on the Republic Day and conclude on February 9.

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic management and better parking facilities, the location was changed on the ground, said an official release.

The colourful fair showcases tribal market, tribal food court, tribal agricultural produces and forest products at an Adivasi Village set up on the exhibition ground.

The authorities were planning to shift the fair venue to the Janata Maidan before finally deciding to hold it at the Idco Exhibition Ground.