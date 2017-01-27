‘Adivasi Mela 2017’ inaugurated in the city

Bhubaneswar: The 2017 edition of annual Adivasi Mela has started here at the Adivasi Ground of Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the fortnight long popular fair, here in the city.

The event showcases the tribal life, tradition and culture of the state that has as many as 62 tribes and 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) constituting nearly one-fourth of the state population, the stalls at the venue have been divided into nine segments, including a tribal market, tribal village, government stalls and textile stall.

Besides, a wide range of tribal activities, including performing arts, paintings, sculptures, handicraft items are also being presented during the fair. As per sources, as many as 185 stalls have been installed in the Mela.

Keeping in the view the demonetization and cash crunch, ATM machines have also been installed in the fair ground for convenience of the people visiting the ground.

A number of cultural programs showcasing dance and music of seven tribal groups have also been lined up between 6 PM and 9 PM over the course of next 15 days.

Like every year, the fair will continue till February 9.