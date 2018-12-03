Adityanath proposes to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar

New Delhi: After renaming cities in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has proposed to rename Hyderabad.

The star campaigner for the BJP has proposed to change the name from Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

The move has been welcomed by the BJP. The party said it would pursue the matter if it comes to power in Telangana.

Speaking at a rally in Goshamahal constituency in the city along with incumbent party MLA Raja Singh, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the BJP would rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

He asked the voters if you are keen to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, then vote for BJP.