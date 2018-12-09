Adelaide 1st Test Day 4: India on top as Australians at 104/4

Adelaide: The Indian team is close to the victory after the Australians placed at 104/4 at the end of the fourth day of the opening cricket Test here on Sunday.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets each for India making Australians score to 104/4. At stumps, the Australians still need 219 runs to win.

Men in blue were dismissed for 307 runs in their second innings earlier during the day which gave them a formidable lead of 322.

The only successful fourth innings Test run chase of more than 300 at Adelaide came in 1902 when the hosts made 315 to beat England, with the biggest in modern times the 239 West Indies managed in 1982.

Earlier, the Indians batted steadily to put themselves a somewhat comfortable position before Lyon cleaned up the middle and lower order in quick succession.

Resuming at the overnight score of 151/3, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane with their patience and almost flawless technique showed an outstanding performance.

The visitors suffered a setback when Pujara and Rohit Sharma were dismissed by off-spinner Nathan Lyon in quick succession.

Pujara, who faced 204 balls for his 71 runs, eventually conceded a soft dismissal when he tried to fend off a Lyon delivery with his pad.

Meanwhile, Rohit lasted for only six balls and scored only one run before falling prey to an excellent catch by Peter Handscomb at silly point.

Rahane however, continued to bat on steadily and brought up his half-century in style with a boundary off pacer Josh Hazlewood. Similarly, Pant showed a tendency to take extra risks but did enough to ensure that the visitors went into the break without losing another wicket.

The visitors were 307 runs at the end setting a target of 315 for the Australians.