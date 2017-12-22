Headlines

Adarsh scam: Huge relief for Ashok Chavan

Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: In a major relief to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, the Bombay High Court today said that the order passed by the Maharashtra Governor granting sanction to prosecute him in the Adarsh housing society scam cannot be sustained.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Sadhana Jadhav ruled that though the CBI had claimed to be in possession of fresh evidence against Chavan at the time of seeking the sanction, it “failed to present any fresh evidence”.

Maharashtra Governor Ch  Vidyasagar Rao had earlier given his sanction to prosecute Chavan.

Chavan had challenged Rao’s order in the high court, calling it “arbitrary, illegal and unjust” and passed with “mala fide intentions”.

Chavan had to step down from the post of chief minister on charges of corruption in the Adarsh scam.

