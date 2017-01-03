Actress Nandita Das splits up after 7 years of marriage

Mumbai: A critically acclaimed actress, Nandita Das has confirmed her split with entrepreneur turned actor, Subodh Maskara after seven years of marriage. The duo have a six year old son named, Vihaan.
While talking to the media, Nandita has said that it is not so easy to get separated when one has a child. She said their son is the foremost priority and as parents of a delightful and sensitive child , she further requested that their family privacy must be respected.
Rumours that the couple were headed for a separation had been doing the rounds since mid-2016.
Nandita was previously married to Saumya Sen from 2002-2009. She tied the knot with Subodh in 2010. They are partners in Chotti Production Company.
When she was asked about her plans further, and if she would continue to live in Mumbai or go back to Delhi where she lived for most of her life, she said that she will stay here at least until her directorial feature Manto is completed.