Actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Washington: Carrie Fisher, the actor best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the Star Wars films and her unflinching self-honesty that contrasted with the artifice of Hollywood celebrity, has died in Los Angeles when she was 60 years old. Her death was confirmed in a statement issued by the publicist for Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter.
Her death came days after she was reported to have suffered heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
She was born to a Hollywood stars parents, Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher. Among the first to react to her death was Mark Hamill, who starred as Luke Skywalker alongside Fisher in the Star Wars films.
As per reports, she had experienced medical trouble during a flight from London on Friday and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles.