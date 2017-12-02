Actor Vishal to contest RK Nagar bypoll

Chennai: Actor Vishal has said that he will contest in the RK Nagar bypoll as an independent, according to media reports.
The actor is expected to file his nomination on Monday and will reveal his reason for contesting this bypoll, say reports.
Vishal has always been critical of corruption in the film industry and has expressed his views on politicians interfering in films.
The actor had recently slammed state BJP leader H Raja for watching a pirated version of the film, Mersal.
Vishal was elected as the General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam in October 2015 and is currently the president of the Tamil Film Producers’ council.
Other major regional parties have already announced their candidates for the RK Nagar bypoll. AIADMK has fielded E Madhusudhanan, while Marudhu Ganesh will be contesting for DMK.
Meanwhile, sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakar has also filed his nomination for the bypoll.
Karu Nagarajan has been announced as BJP’s candidate, while late former CM Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar is also set to contest.
Polling is scheduled to take place on December 21 and the results will be announced on December 24.
Following late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, the RK Nagar bypolls were originally slated for April this year, but was later cancelled after allegations of voter bribery.