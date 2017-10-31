Actor Vijay’s fan arrested for abusing Narendra Modi on Facebook

Madurai: A fan of actor Vijay was arrested on Monday for abusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a chat with a BJP functionary on ‘Facebook messenger’ at Srivilliputhur town in Virudhunagar district.

The Srivilliputhur town police arrested Thirumurugan (19), an engineering diploma holder based on the complaint from Marimuthu, BJP, Virudhunagar district secretary.

According to police, Thirumurugan reacted in abusive language to a meme sent through ‘Facebook messenger’ by Marimuthu. The meme is about the controversial dialogues on GST and public health care in the recently released movie ‘Mersal’, starring actor Vijay. Offended by the reaction from Thirumurugan, the BJP functionary produced the details of chat to the police and demanded action against him.

The police officer said that when they conducted an inquiry with Thirumurugan, he accepted to have sent those messages. The police booked him under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and remanded Thirumurugan to judicial custody after producing him in the Judicial magistrate court II in Srivilliputhur.