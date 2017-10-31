PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Actor Vijay’s fan arrested for abusing Narendra Modi on Facebook

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
arrested

Madurai: A fan of actor Vijay was arrested on Monday for abusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a chat with a BJP functionary on ‘Facebook messenger’ at Srivilliputhur town in Virudhunagar district.

The Srivilliputhur town police arrested Thirumurugan (19), an engineering diploma holder based on the complaint from Marimuthu, BJP, Virudhunagar district secretary.

According to police, Thirumurugan reacted in abusive language to a meme sent through ‘Facebook messenger’ by Marimuthu. The meme is about the controversial dialogues on GST and public health care in the recently released movie ‘Mersal’, starring actor Vijay. Offended by the reaction from Thirumurugan, the BJP functionary produced the details of chat to the police and demanded action against him.

The police officer said that when they conducted an inquiry with Thirumurugan, he accepted to have sent those messages. The police booked him under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and remanded Thirumurugan to judicial custody after producing him in the Judicial magistrate court II in Srivilliputhur.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
2.0K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.5K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos
Bharat Mala Yojana Bharat Mala Yojana
1.1K
Headlines

Two ring roads in Odisha under Bharat Mala Yojana soon

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top