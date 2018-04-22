Headlines

Actor Verne Troyer from ‘Austin Powers’ films dead at 49

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Verne Troyer

Los Angeles: Veteran Actor Verne Troyer from the “Austin Powers” movie franchise has died at the age of 49 yesterday, in Los Angeles.

No cause or place of death was given, but the statement discusses depression and suicide, and Troyer had publicly discussed struggling with alcohol addiction.

Troyer became a celebrity and pop-culture phenomenon after starring alongside Mike Myers as “Mini-Me,” the clone and sidekick of villain Dr. Evil, in two of the three “Austin Powers” films.

He appeared in 1999’s “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember.” He also had roles in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and another Mike Myers film, 2008’s “The Love Guru.”

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
8.5K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
Car-accident Car-accident
791
Headlines

Three of family killed in road accident
accident accident
697
Headlines

5 killed in truck-car head-on collision in Odisha
To Top