Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor to marry businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to exchange wedding vows with longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai. Both of them have been spotted together on several occasions but they never confirmed anything officially.

“The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives,” Kapoor and Ahuja family said in a joint statement.

Sonam’s fiancé, Anand Ahuja, is a Delhi based businessman. He is the founder and CEO of the apparel brand Bhane, and also owns the multi-brand sneaker boutique veg-non veg.

Wedding preparations were in full swing as Kapoor’s bungalow was decorated with lighting.

Anand accompanied Sonam to last year’s National Film Awards making their relationship official, when the actor received a special mention for her performance in ‘Neerja’.

Sonam will next be seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is set to release on June 1.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Disha Patani Disha Patani
3.0K
Entertainment

In pic! Disha Patani’s washboard abs will force you to hit gym
Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor
2.1K
Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor will marry a man of her own choice: Shakti Kapoor
mobile phone explodes mobile phone explodes
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha boy injured after mobile phone explodes
To Top