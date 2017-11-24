Actor Prakash Raj issues legal notice to BJP MP Pratap Simha

Bengaluru: Actor Prakash Raj has issued a legal notice to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha for making defamatory statement against him on social media platforms and in television interviews.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Raj said, “MP Pratap Simha’s comments with regard to the death of his 5-year-old son and his personal life were shocking and unacceptable, considering that it was coming from someone holding public office. The remarks he said were made after he questioned the silence of the Prime Minister on celebrations following ‘certain killings’ in the country. He was referring to the death of journalist activist Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead on September 5.”

Informing that the notice has been served to the MP as an individual and not as a member of some party, the actor said, “I have sent him a notice for the way he trolled me. It is my fight against another individual and not against a party.”