Actor-politician Kamal Haasan meets Naveen in Chennai

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan met Odisha Cheif Minister Naveen Patnaik on the sidelines of the investors’ roadshow in Chennai today.

In a statement to the media, the MNM leader said that he met Naveen to seek his advice and to appreciate him as a fan.

Hasan, who started his political journey in February said,” The Odisha cheif minister initially faced criticism for being a newcomer in politics but later achieved more than those who were aware of politics.”

The MNM leader also praised Patnaik for delivering good governance in Odisha by introducing new welfare schemes for people and efficiently carrying out disaster management in the state.

“Since there is a lot to learn from him, I met him; lauded as a fan and got some advice,” Haasan further said.

The Odisha Chief Minister also praised Haasan and wrote: “Thank cinema and theatre’s multitalented icon @ikamalhaasan for his courtesy visit & for the kind words he had about the richness of #Odisha; his work as a humanitarian activist is indeed praiseworthy.”

