Actor Anupam Kher’s twitter account hacked

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday said his Twitter account has been hacked.
The 62-year-old actor, who is currently in Los Angeles, said he got to know about the breach from his friends in India and has alerted the microblogging site about the incident.
The actor said he received a link from Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta in a direct message, a first-ever from him on Monday, which he clicked upon.
Dasgupta’s Twitter account is said to have been compromised by Turkish Pro-Pak hackers.
Got a DM on Monday from Swapan Dasgupta’s account of a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to Twitter already,” Kher said.