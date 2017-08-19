Action likely against Sharad Yadav if he joins Lalu’s rally: JD (U)

Patna: The JD (U) led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday virtually put rebel leader Sharad Yadav on notice, hinting at action against him if he attends RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s rally on August 27.
JD (U) general secretary KC Tyagi said the party has not acted against Yadav for his “anti-party activities” because of his seniority and long association with the party.
“If he attends RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s rally here on August 27, he will cross the Lakshman Rekha,” he said, and hinted at action against him.
The JD(U) now has two factions: one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by senior party leader and former party president Sharad Yadav, who also held a meeting with party leaders and workers here on Saturday.