PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

Action likely against Sharad Yadav if he joins Lalu’s rally: JD (U)

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sharad Yadav

Patna: The JD (U) led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday virtually put rebel leader Sharad Yadav on notice, hinting at action against him if he attends RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s rally on August 27.

JD (U) general secretary KC Tyagi said the party has not acted against Yadav for his “anti-party activities” because of his seniority and long association with the party.

“If he attends RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s rally here on August 27, he will cross the Lakshman Rekha,” he said, and hinted at action against him.

The JD(U) now has two factions: one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by senior party leader and former party president Sharad Yadav, who also held a meeting with party leaders and workers here on Saturday.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express
3.4K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
7th Pay 7th Pay
2.6K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
2.2K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
woman woman
1.7K
Twin City

Video: Woman rough up husband’s GF at city airport
sex racket sex racket
1.6K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
To Top