Acid thrown from taxi at passerby, six injured

Kolkata: Six persons, including five girls in their early 20s, were injured when unidentified persons allegedly threw some chemical, supposedly acid, at them from a moving taxi last night at Panditia Road in the southern part of the Kolkata city, police official said.

The victims were passersby and the incident took place around 9.30 pm last night, the police said. locals chased the taxi but the riders including the driver escaped leaving the vehicle behind.

Reportedly, “The people in the car attacked the girls indiscriminately and randomly and no one was the target, in particular,” police said. “We have intercepted the taxi. A case has been lodged at Rabindra Sarovar police station. We are talking to the witnesses and the victims. We will soon arrest the culprits”, police said.

“We are yet to get hold of the driver Ricky Mondal, who was appointed by the owner. We found the room where he was staying in Kalighat area under lock and key. We have launched a search for him,” the investigating officer.

“Going by the eyewitnesses version it seems there were around four to five men inside the taxi. We have asked for the CCTV footages of the area,” police added. A case was lodged at the Rabindra Sarovar police station and a search has been launched for the attackers using the vehicle’s registration number.

The injured were discharged after preliminary treatment at a state-run facility. Police were trying to find out the nature of the chemical which was allegedly hurled at the victims.