Acid attack survivor Pramodini Roul gets engaged with beau on V-Day

Bhubaneswar: Celebrating this Valentine’s Day in a memorable way, acid attack survivor Pramodini Roul and her beau Saroj Sahoo got engaged on Wednesday.

The engagement ceremony was held at the Sheroes Hangout Cafe in Lucknow before the lovebirds start their new life, sources said.

Paramodini found her love partner during treatment when she had never imagined that someone would propose her. Saroj, a medicine representative by profession, who was a friend of Pramodini’s nurse, entered her life as an angel. They fell in love with each other.

The couple wants to organise their engagement ceremony at the Sheroes Hangout Café, where many acid attack survivors are working along with Pramodini, to encourage them to move forward in life.

Notably, Pramodini turned blind in the horrific acid attack over a one-sided love affair when she was 16. Jilted lover Santosh, a paramilitary soldier, allegedly threw acid at her while she was returning to her uncle’s house at Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur on April 18, 2009.

She underwent a series of surgeries at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, but all attempts went in vain and she could not retrieve her eyesight. Recently, Pramodini had undergone a surgery, following which she is now able to see her world through one eye.

Police managed to nab the prime accused in the acid attack case after eight long years in November last year.