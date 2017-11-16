Acid attack fighters meet Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met acid attack fighters who have formed ‘Sheroes Hangout’, a Café which is run by survivors of acid violence. The acid attack survivors were led by Parichay Foundation Chief Rosalin Patsani Mishra.

Notably, it is for the first time that acid attack survivors from all over India came to Odisha, to be part of the second edition of Kiah Fashion Show organised by Parichay Foundation.

The survivors, each of whom is a source of inspiration for the society, walked the ramp to raise funds for the education of dropout girls from underprivileged families as part of the Alakananda scholarship programme.

Eight survivors including Pramodini Roul, who belongs to Orissa, work with Sheroes Café (Agra and Lucknow) which is managed by Delhi-based Chhanv Foundation.