Achyuta Samanta invited to speak on humanitarianism in Armenia

Bhubaneswar: In yet another moment of pride, Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here, has been cordially invited to deliver a special speech on ‘Promotion of humanitarianism and peace by arresting violence’ on May 29 at the American University of Armenia in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

As a keynote speaker at the event, Samanta has been given a time slot of one and half hours to share the best practices at KISS with the audience comprising of Nobel laureates, intellectuals, leading experts from across the international humanitarian community, business, philanthropy, student leaders and media persons in Armenia.

Besides, he is the first Indian to have been invited to speak at this important event.

Armenia, one of the oldest civilizations in the world, is observing 2015 to 2023 in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide from 1915-1923. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative considers Dr Samanta as a savior and his contribution to the society, particularly the marginalized poor sections