Achyuta Samanta conferred with Distinguished Professorship from University of Cambodia

Phnom Penh/Bhubaneswar: Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with the distinguished Professorship in Humanities from the University of Cambodia (UC) on Thursday.

Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, founder, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and the President of University of Cambodia awarded the coveted distinction to Dr. Samanta for providing education to tens of thousands of less fortunate students in Odisha which has directly assisted in alleviating poverty in the region.

“Professor Achyuta Samanta, you have dedicated your life to providing education to tens of thousands of less fortunate students in Odisha and thus have directly assisted in alleviating poverty in the region. The University of Cambodia honors your accomplishments and welcomes you with this professorship”, citation from the University mentions.

Expressing gratitude to the University, Dr. Samanta said that it is a matter of pride and happiness for the state of Odisha and India to get such an honour. Such international recognitions add to the repute of our state and country, he added.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen had established the University of Cambodia in 2003. The University is firmly established on over three hectares of land in the middle of Phnom Penh, and comprises of a state of the art building that can accommodate over 10,000 students.