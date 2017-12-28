Headlines

Achyuta Samanta conferred with Kautilya Award

Bhubaneswar: Prof Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with first ever Kautilya Award by Indian Economic Association (IEA).

Prof Samanta was conferred with the prestigious award on the occasion of the 100th Annual conference of the Indian Economic Association organised in Acharya Nagarjun University in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh.

Prof Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize winner (2006) handed over the award to a representative of Prof Samanta, who was occupied with Indian Science Congress meetings in Kolkata.

Kautilya award recognised the spectacular financial model of KIIT and KISS and Prof Samanta’s efforts to make it reach the present position with just Rs 5000 as the seed money way back in 1992-93.

“Humbled to be conferred with first ever Kautilya Award by Indian Economic Association (IEA) on occasion of its celebration of centenary year,” said Prof Samanta adding that “As I was occupied with Indian Science Congress meetings in Kolkata, it was received by someone on my behalf today.”

