Accident on Padmavati set; one dead

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, an accident on the sets of Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Raveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor,has claimed one life. One worker on the sets of the movie died after he fell to the ground while he was painting.
As per sources, the deceased Mukesh Dakia (34) who was working on the sets of Padmavati, fell from a height of five feet on head and died after reached hospital. Deepika expressed grief over the demise of the painter.
The safety rules were neglected on set sources said. Police is currently investigating the matter and strict action will reportedly be taken if any safety rules were neglected.
Earlier, two Kannada actors died on the sets of Masti Gudi while shooting the climax scene. Anil Raghav and Uday had drowned while shooting an action sequence.
Notably, Padmavati is an upcoming drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is scheduled to release on 17 November 2017.