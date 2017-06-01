ACB orders probe in medical scam after allegations by Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: In a fresh trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has ordered in a probe alleged medical scam after allegations were levelled by the sacked minister Kapil Mishra.

Last week, Mishra accused Kejriwal of Rs 300 crore worth scam in the health care department of the state.

Mishra, who was Water Minister in the Delhi cabinet, was sacked earlier this month and later suspended by AAP as he launched a fierce attack on Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption.