Headlines

Abuse in name of Education: School teacher forces students to work in fields

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
students forced

Mayurbhanj: A shameful incident of a government school in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district came to light, where a lady teacher allegedly forced girl students to work in her fields.

As per information, the teacher of Thakurmunda in the district made forced three girls to work in her fields for three days and in return she paid each of them Rs 100 per day.

The incident came to light when the parents of the students came to meet them at their school and found them missing.

Outraged parents locked down the school and protested against the administration.

The higher authority was later informed about the incident and an inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.2K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.7K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.2K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top