Abuse in name of Education: School teacher forces students to work in fields

Mayurbhanj: A shameful incident of a government school in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district came to light, where a lady teacher allegedly forced girl students to work in her fields.

As per information, the teacher of Thakurmunda in the district made forced three girls to work in her fields for three days and in return she paid each of them Rs 100 per day.

The incident came to light when the parents of the students came to meet them at their school and found them missing.

Outraged parents locked down the school and protested against the administration.

The higher authority was later informed about the incident and an inquiry has been initiated in the matter.