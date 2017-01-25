Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Guest of honour for Republic Day

New Delhi: In a special gesture, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Wednesday received a ceremonial welcome by President Pranab Mukherjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion.

Mohammad Bin Zayed arrived in India on Tuesday and was received by PM Modi himself. He is the guest of honour for Republic Day 2017.

Al Nahyan, also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, who is on a three day visit, will hold comprehensive talks with PM Modi on Wednesday after which the two sides are expected to sign nearly 16 pacts including Strategic Cooperation Agreement.