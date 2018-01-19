Absconding BJD member arrested on charges of raping woman

Jajpur: After a long hide and seek chase, Jajpur police arrested accused Chandrakant Mohapatra, a BJD member, for allegedly raping a woman at Dasarathpur in the district.

Mohapatra, who was absconding after the victim filed a complaint with police earlier this week, was arrested from Keonjhar last night.

Informing on the arrest to media here today Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena said the accused was caught by a special team formed to probe the incident from Keonjhar district.

The accused is currently being interrogated and would be forwarded to court soon.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, Mohapatra, who also happens to be a BJD worker and cousin of senior party leader Saroj Mohapatra, had raped a woman applicant under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) calling her to Dasarathpur BJD party office on the day of the incident to complete the application formalities.

The incident came to light only after the victim, a resident of Dasarathpur, filed a complaint at Mangalpur Police Station on January 15.