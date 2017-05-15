Abdul Rehman sent back to Tihar jail; To appear again on May 29

Salepur: Accused in terrorism charges, Abdul Rehman today appeared before a court in Salepur from where he was arrested in 2015. He has been sent back to Tihar Jail and will appear before the court here again on May 29.

Rehman was brought under tight security by Delhi police to appear before a judicial first class magistrate today. He was arrested from Satabatia in Paschimakachh village under Jagatpur police limits on December 16, 2015. The New Delhi police had arrested him with help from Cuttack Commissionerate Police.

Crime Branch had questioned him during a total remand of 17 days including the two time she was brought here. On December 28, 2016, Crime Branch also filed a charge sheet before the Salepur judicial first class magistrate for which Rehman was today brought before the Court.

While he was lodged at the Choudwar jail briefly today, after the proceedings he has been sent back to Tihar jail. Since police could not gather enough evidence during the hearing today, it has pleaded for time and hence the next hearing will be conducted on May 29.