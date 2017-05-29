Abdul Rehman sent back to Tihar Jail; To appear again on June 12

Salepur: Suspected Al-Qaeda operative Abdul Rehman’s hearing on Monday couldn’t happen due to the absence of Judge.

He has been sent back to Tihar Jail and will appear before the Salipur JMFC court again on June 12.

Rehaman was brought under tight security to appear in the court today. Notably, on April 15 he had also produced before the court, but due to police couldn’t gather enough evidence against Rehman during the hearing, he was sent back to jail.

Accused in terrorism charges, Rehman was arrested from Satabatia in Paschimakachh village under Jagatpur police limits on December 16, 2015. The New Delhi police had arrested him with help from Cuttack Commissionerate Police.