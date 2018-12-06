Abducted youth found dead in Dhenkanal forest

Dhenkanal: A youth, abducted from Banamliprasad area in Dhenkanal district on Monday, was found dead in nearby cashew forest on Thursday.

The identity of the youth was not ascertained immediately.

Sources said the youth had gone missing on Monday. After a frantic search, the family members were unable to trace him. Later on Tuesday, some miscreants contacted the youth’s family and demanded Rs 2 lakh as ransom.

However, the youth’s body was found in the forest Thursday morning. Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint at the police station alleging abduction and murder.

On basis of the complaint, police have launched a probe to nab the kidnappers.