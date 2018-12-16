Abducted minor girl of Chhattisgarh rescued from Keonjhar, abductor held

Keonjhar: An abducted minor girl of Chhattisgarh was rescued near Janasanpur village under Telkoi police limits in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

Sources said, villagers spotted the man thrashing the minor girl inside the forest near the village and informed the police.

A team of police of Telkoi Police reached the spot and rescued the minor girl. The cops also arrested the man.

The minor girl told the police that the truck driver of Uttar Pradesh had abducted her from Chhattisgarh. Later, he raped her at several places, sources in the police said.

While the Childline officials took the minor girl to a child care unit here, the accused will be forwarded to the court after interrogation, the police said.