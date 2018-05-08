Abandoned TV spreads bomb hoax in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Panic loomed large at Mudulibeda village under Mathili police limits in Maoist-dominated Malkangiri district on Tuesday after locals spotted an abandoned old television under a tree.

BSF personnel and bomb squad rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident and immediately cordoned off the area, suspecting it to an ‘explosive’ planted by the Maoists.

However, no explosives or improvised explosive device (IED) were found inside the TV.

Later, a bomb squad team was engaged to blow up the TV by using explosives.

It is suspected that someone might have dumped the TV under the tree, informed Malkangiri SP, Jagmohan Meena.