Abandoned suitcase triggers bomb scare near Pipili railway station

Bhubaneswar: An unclaimed suitcase spotted near Birapurusottampur railway station near Pipili town in Puri district triggered a bomb scare among the people on Friday.

According to sources, some locals this morning noticed a suitcase tangled with electric wire, lying abandoned near a bush close to the railway station. Suspecting it as a bomb, the locals alerted the matter to the railway police.

Taking note of the reported matter, the railway authorities immediately halted five trains passing through the route while a team of railway police along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot for inspection.

The Government Railway Police personnel after inspecting the suitcase informed that no explosive material was found inside the suitcase. The rail service, which was stopped from 11 am resumed at 12.30 pm after confirmation from the railway police.