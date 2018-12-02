Abandoned baby rescued in Jajpur

Jajpur: A newborn baby boy was rescued from the roadside by the locals of Tarapur Hatapadia under Jajpur police limits in Jajpur district on Sunday.

The locals rescued the newborn baby and immediately informed the Jajpur police and district child protection unit.

It is believed that the newborn was abandoned in the wee hours.

Sources said the locals noticed the newborn after they heard the scream. They rushed to the spot and found the baby wrapped in a piece of cloth.

The police have admitted the newborn to the hospital and launched a probe into the incident.