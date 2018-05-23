AB de Villiers announces retirement from International Cricket

Johannesburg: Former South African captain AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. De Villiers made the announcement on his official Twitter page.

He wrote, “It’s been a tough decision to make and I’ve thought long and hard about it but I believe it’s time to step down”

De Villiers, who debuted for South Africa in December 2004, played 114 Test matches scoring 8765 runs at an average of 50.66. He has 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries to his credit in cricket’s longest format.

There had been some uncertainty over the 34-year-old’s international career for a while now and he said ‘the time is right’ for him to hang his boots, ending a sterling, 14-year career.

ABD was a force to reckon with in the shorter formats as he amassed 9577 runs at an average of 53.50 with 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries under his belt. He has also scored 1672 runs in 78 T20 international matches.

De Villiers was recently part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team that failed to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League.

He captained South Africa to the semi-finals of the 2015 ICC World Cup, where he scored 482 runs at an average of 96. He holds the unique record of scoring the fastest 50 (in 16 balls), fastest 100 (in 31 balls) and fastest 150 (in 64 balls) in ODI cricket.

“I have decided to retire from all international crickets with immediate effect,” he said a Twitter announcement from Pretoria. “It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired.

De Villiers was expected to play on at least until the 2019 World Cup and help the Proteas realise the dream of lifting the big prize that has eluded them.