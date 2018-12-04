Aayush Sharma to collaborate with Sanjay Dutt for gangster film

By pragativadinewsservice
Aayush Sharma
Mumbai: After Loveyatri, Aayush Sharma will join hands with actor Sanjay Dutt for a gangster film, a report claimed.

In an interview film producer, Prerna Arora said, the film is loosely inspired by the underworld and an era of its rise and fall. Since it’s a high octane action film, we could think of no one better than the legendary Sanjay Dutt.

While an official announcement will be made soon, formalities with both the actors are underway.

The film will be jointly produced by Prerna under the banner Five Studio Five Elements and choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan. It will go on floors in May 2019.

pragativadinewsservice
