Aarushi murder case: CBI to move SC against acquittal of Talwars

Pragativadi News Service
Aarushi murder case

New Delhi: The CBI will approach the Supreme Court against an Allahabad High Court verdict acquitting Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar in the murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, according to sources.

“The agency will file an appeal in the apex court before the end of this month against the acquittal verdict,” sources said.

On October 12, a bench of Justice B.K. Narayana and Justice A.K. Mishra of the Allahabad High Court had acquitted the dentist couple by giving them the benefit of doubt in the murder of 14-year-old Aarushi and Hemraj at their Jalvayu Vihar home in Noida on May 16, 2008.

Rajesh and Nupur were later freed after no evidence was found against them.

After Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom, Hemraj was initially considered a suspect. However, his body too was found in a pool of blood a day later on the terrace of the house.

