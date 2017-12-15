Aarushi case: Hemraj’s wife challenges Talwars’ acquittal in SC

New Delhi: In yet another dramatic twist to the Aarushi murder case, domestic help Hemraj’s wife today moved the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar .
Earlier in October, the Allahabad high court had exonerated jailed dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar of the charges of killing their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, citing a lack of clinching evidence and the possibility that an outsider could have committed the crimes.
Aarushi and Hemraj were killed in the Talwar’s Jalvayu Vihar house in Noida, just eight days before Aarushi was to turn 14. Initially Hemraj, the family’s domestic help who was missing, was suspected to be the killer but a day later his partially decomposed body was found on the terrace of the house.
A special CBI court had in November 2013 convicted the dentist couple for the murders and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
The couple, lodged in Dasna jail since their conviction, was freed on October 16.