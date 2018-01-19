AAP MLAs move Delhi HC against EC recommendation to disqualify 20 of them

New Delhi: In a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Election Commission is learnt to have recommended the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for simultaneously holding office of profit.

The EC’s action prompted the AAP to approach the Delhi High Court.

The EC has made the recommendation to President Ram Nath Kovind who will take a final decision. The Election Commission has reportedly informed the President that ECI has recommended that Office of Profit applies on AAP MLAs.

Once the President accepts the opinion, by-elections will have to be held for the 20 Assembly seats.

The AAP has a massive majority in the 70-member Delhi assembly with 65 seats, and the impending disqualification will not endanger the Arvind Kejriwal government though the number of party MLAs will come down to 45.

The 20 MLAs who face disqualification are: Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh)—who is also a minister— Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura), Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Rajesh Rishi ( Janakpuri), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar), Sharad Kumar (Narela), Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar), Sukhbir Singh (Mundka), Vijendar Garg (Rajinder Nagar) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).