AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan suspended from party

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Amanatullah

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan suspended from the Party on Wednesday after an AAP’s political affairs committee (PAC) meeting here.

However, a committee has been formed to look into allegations against Amanatullah and statements he made against Kumar Vishwas.

Moreover, Kumar Vishwas has been appointed in-charge of Rajasthan for upcoming assembly elections in the state.

All the decisions were taken at the PAC meeting. The meeting was aimed at taking some key decisions on the infighting and structural changes in the organisation.

As per sources, on Sunday, Khan alleged that Vishwas was working against the party and was trying to take over the role of national convenor from Arvind Kejriwal.

