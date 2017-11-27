Latest News Update

AAP gets Rs 30-crore notices from Income Tax department

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
AAP

New Delhi:  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has faced tax heat with the Income Tax (I-T) department serving a Rs 30.67 crore notice to the party for an allegedly massive mismatch in donations it received to fight elections and what it documented.

The tax notice has asked AAP to explain alleged discrepancies in donations by December 7.

The notice landed a day after the party marked with great fanfare the five-year anniversary of its evolution from an anti-corruption campaign to a political outfit.

The notice for tax assessment for financial years 2014-15 and 2015-16 has pegged the AAP’s taxable income at Rs 68.44 crore. According to the notice, the political party has not disclosed donations worth Rs 13 crore.

Last year, the Income Tax Department had issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party, citing discrepancies in the donors’ list submitted to tax officials and what had been put up on the party website.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.5K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.8K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.3K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top