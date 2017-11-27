AAP gets Rs 30-crore notices from Income Tax department

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has faced tax heat with the Income Tax (I-T) department serving a Rs 30.67 crore notice to the party for an allegedly massive mismatch in donations it received to fight elections and what it documented.
The tax notice has asked AAP to explain alleged discrepancies in donations by December 7.
The notice landed a day after the party marked with great fanfare the five-year anniversary of its evolution from an anti-corruption campaign to a political outfit.
The notice for tax assessment for financial years 2014-15 and 2015-16 has pegged the AAP’s taxable income at Rs 68.44 crore. According to the notice, the political party has not disclosed donations worth Rs 13 crore.
Last year, the Income Tax Department had issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party, citing discrepancies in the donors’ list submitted to tax officials and what had been put up on the party website.