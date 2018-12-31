Aamir Khan to return to small screen with his new production

Mumbai: Aamir Khan on Monday announced his comeback to the small screen with his new production, “Rubaru Roshni”, which will premiere on the small screen.

The Lagaan star, along with his wife Kiran Rao, has produced the feature film which will be premiered on January 26, 2019.

Aamir, who made his Television debut with Satyamev Jayate, took to his Twitter handle to announce about the same.

In the video clip, Aamir said,  “On Republic Day, what are you doing? I mean, after the flag hoisting because I have a plan for you.”

The film is directed by Svati Chakravarty.

