Aamir Khan attends award function after 16 yrs

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attended an award ceremony for the first time in 16 years as he was honoured for his film “Dangal” on Monday.
The superstar received the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar award in Mumbai from Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the RSS.
In the presence of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Aamir Khan was presented the prestigious Vishesh Puraskar for his film Dangal.
The last such show that he attended was the Oscars, when his “Lagaan” was nominated in the Best Foreign Film category.
The Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards, which marked the 75th death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar’s father, recognised eminent personalities in various fields.
Cricket legend Kapil Dev and veteran actor Vyjayanthimala Bali were also honoured in the function.