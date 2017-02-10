AAI Chairman to inspect developmental works at Jharsuguda airfield

Jharsuguda: Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra will take stock of developmental works at Jharsuguda airfield on Friday.

The 900 acre airfield is undergoing developments for its upgradation into an airport from 2013 after budgetary allotment of Rs 50 crore by the State Government.

Developmental works for project which costs a total of Rs 210 crore for a complete transformation into a fully fledged airport has been taken jointly by AAI and State Government.

The project is due to complete by May 2018.

The airfield is used for non-scheduled flights running between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.