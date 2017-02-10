State at Large

AAI Chairman to inspect developmental works at Jharsuguda airfield

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
jharsuguda airport

Jharsuguda: Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra will take stock of developmental works at Jharsuguda airfield on Friday.

The 900 acre airfield is undergoing developments for its upgradation into an airport from 2013 after budgetary allotment of Rs 50 crore by the State Government.

Developmental works for project which costs a total of Rs 210 crore for a complete transformation into a fully fledged airport has been taken jointly by AAI and State Government.

The project is due to complete by May 2018.

The airfield is used for non-scheduled flights running between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.2K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
6.6K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
4.4K
Crime

Miscreants slit girls’s throat
BSNL BSNL
3.7K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
3.4K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
To Top