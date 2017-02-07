‘Aahe Nila Saila’ video chosen for Los Angeles fest

Bhubaneswar: The unique Odia video on ancient Salabeg hymn ‘Aahe Nila Saila’ by a group of Odias working in Bollywood in Mumbai not only garnered thousands of views on Youtube, but now has also been selected for an international film festival.
The Birenjyoti Mohanty directed video has been chosen for Los Angeles CineFest. This fest is an online and live International Event. Los Angeles film industry specialists announce semi-finalists, finalists and winners each month.
The music video shows a site in ruins from where a passing by priest discovers a Jagannath idol. Well known singer Krishna Beura who plays the priest in the video has also lent his voice for the song that has been composed with a contemporary take while keeping its traditional elements intact. Music director Suraj Purohit has put to use the rare Sufi style vocals of Krishna to revive the traditional hymn into a vibrant song.
Odissi dancer Pallavi Das has choreographed the dance sequences. “I had danced several times to this song in my Odissi career. But for this video, I had to learn Chhau, as it’s quite different from Odissi and it has its own style. Accordingly, we had to perform both dances in the same frame to showcase one feeling in two different ways. It was quite a learning and a new kind of experience for me and hope it will be same for the people who will watch it later,” said the dancer.
Odia film actor Samaresh Routray is creatively associated with the film while Asutosh Panda is the director of photography.