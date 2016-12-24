Aadhar to be used for birth verification for passport

New Delhi: Now Aadhar and E-Aadhar card would be accepted as proof of date birth while applying for passports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Earlier, all applicants born on or after 26.10.1989 had to mandatorily submit their birth certificates as proof of date of birth.

The MEA also introduced certain policy changes which would be welcome to single parents and divorced applicants.

Now in the passport application form it requires the applicant to provide the name of father or mother or legal guardian, that is, only one parent and not both.

Likewise, the form no longer requires the applicant to provide the name of her/his spouse in case of separated or divorced persons. Such applicants for passports would not be required to provide even the Divorce Decree. Married applicants do not need to provide any marriage certificate.

The new passport rules were reportedly formulated on the basis of a report of a three-member Committee.